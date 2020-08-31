  • Download mobile app
31 Aug 2020, Edition - 1875, Monday
E-Box Colleges
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • GST shortfall: Centre gives 2 options to compensate states
  • East Delhi Municipal Corporation proposes termination of Tahir Hussain’s membership
  • PM Narendra Modi addresses ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat Defence Industry Outreach Webinar’ through video conference.
  • No proof of Covid-19 relapse in recovered patients: Experts
  • Covid-19: Antibodies found in 27.7% of people in Punjab’s containment zones
  • 29,000-30,000 died due to ‘trespassing, untoward incidents’ in 3 years: Railways
Travel

Coimbatore

Highest ever: 589 positive cases in Coimbatore, total crosses 15,000 mark

Covai Post Network

August 31, 2020

Coimbatore : With highest single day spike of 589 Covid-19 positive cases, the total affected in the district breached 15,000 mark, totalling 15,490 today.

The death toll also crossed 300, to reach 308, with 14 deaths recorded today, according to State Medical Bulletin.

Of the total, 3,713 patients are undergoing treatment at various hospitals and at homes in the district, which registered 498 cases yesterday.

In Erode, 127 positive cases took the tally to 3,177 of which 1,275 are undergoing treatment. Two death today took the toll 42.

With 497 new cases the total affected with virus reached 11,074 in Salem of which 3,382 are undergoing treatment and with three deaths
toll touched 146.

Tirupur also recorded 70 new cases, taking the tally to 2,719 of which 793 are under treatment. The death toll so far is 65, it said.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿