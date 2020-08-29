Highest single day count of 491 in Coimbatore, Salem breaches 10,000 cases

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : The district continue to witness increased positive cases, as it recorded the highest single day count of 491 Covid-19

positive cases today, taking the total to 14,393.

The highest so far was 485 cases.

The district also recorded nine deaths taking the toll to 289, a State Medical Bulletin said.

Of the total affected, 3,522 are undergoing treatment at various hospitals and at homes, after discharging 10,582 patients in the district.

With 432 fresh cases, Salem district also breached the 10,000 mark, taking to total to 10,248. With five death, the tally went up to 134, even as 3,232 persons are undergoing treatment at various hospitals.

Erode has 156 new cases taking the total 2,891 of which 1,315 are undergoing treatment and with one death tally rose to 39.

Tirupur recorded 100 cases taking the total to 2,557 of which 757 are undergoing treatment. Two deaths took the toll to 64, it said.