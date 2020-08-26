Highest single day spike, Coimbatore district nearing 13,000,

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : The district today recorded the highest ever single day spike of 484 Covid-19 positive cases, which is nearing 13,000 mark.

The district also reported 10 deaths taking the toll to 262 so far.

Of the total affected 12,954 persons, 9,442 were discharged and 3,250 are undergoing treatment at various hospitals and at homes, a State Medical Bulletin said.

In Erode, 102 positive cases took the total to 2,498 out of which 1,390 were discharged and 1,070 under treatment, With five deaths

the toll rose to 38 in the district.

Salem also recorded the highest count of 451 positive cases, taking the tally to 9,768 of which 6,005 were discharged and 2,838 under treatment. With eight death, the toll shot up to 123 so far.

In Tirupur, the 97 fresh cases took the total to 2,241 of which 1,613 were discharged and 571 under treatment. Three deaths took the toll to 57, it said.