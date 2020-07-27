  • Download mobile app
27 Jul 2020, Edition - 1840, Monday
Coimbatore

Highest single day spike of 313 in CBE

Covai Post Network

July 27, 2020

Coimbatore : The district recorded the highest single day spike of 313 Covid-19 positive cases today, taking the total activencases so far 3,775.

Out of this, 2,131 were discharged and 1,602 are under treatment even as 42 deaths were recorded till date, a State Medical Bulletin said.

Erode reported 27 fresh cases taking the total to 645 of which 453 were discharged and 184 under treatment, with four deaths.

Salem has 190 new cases reported today, taking the tally to 3,185 even as 2,185 were discharged till now, with 978 undergoing treatment and 25 deaths.

Tirupur tally went up to 739 with 39 new cases, of which 387 were discharged and 343 under treatment with seven deaths so far.

