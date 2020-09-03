HMK urges creation of Pollachi district

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Hindu Makkal Katchi (HMK) today staged a protest demonstration in front of the office of Sub-collector Pollachi seeking to announce Pollachi as a district.

Being the long pending demand of Pollachi citizens, the Government should immediate bifurcate Coimbatore and create a new Pollachi District, HMK president, Arjun Sampath said.

Amid the slogans, the workers also wanted the government to distribute relief fund to tribals and also implement the Anaimalayar-Nallaru scheme.

They later submitted a petition to Sub-collector.

Sampath also cautioned to intensify their agitation if the demand was not met within 10 days, which include massive hunger strike by mobilising farmers and other villagers.