Honesty of auto driver in Coimbatore appreciated

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore, Jan 11 : An auto rickshaw driver here played the role of good Samaritan by restoring Rs.2.5 lakh worth ornaments, he found on roadside to the owner today.

The City Police commissioner, Sumit Saran lauded the honesty of Gopu the driver, and rewarded with a gift in appreciation. The 37-year old Gopu of Saibaba Colony in he city, found a bag on the roadside and without a second thought handed over it to nearby police station.

Investigation revealed that one Gayathri, working in a private insurance company had lost the bag containing the jewels while riding home on the two wheeler, police said.

Gayathri’s joy knew no bounds as the lost jewels were restored to her by Gopu in the presence of senior officials.