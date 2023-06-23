Honoring and Rewarding School toppers in H.S.C and S.S.L.C Exams

Covai Post Network

C.R.I. has always laid its emphasis on promoting education on a higher note as we are led by a strong belief of building a nation through well-educated youth of tomorrow.

As part of our Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives under the “School Improvement programme” initiated by the ministry of School Education we have signed a MOU with the Government of Tamilnadu and have adopted 15 Government / Corporation Schools in Coimbatore.

The main objective behind this school adoption programme is to bridge the gap between Government Schools and private schools in terms of infrastructure facilities and quality of education imparted. In an effort to turn the Government schools in to model schools for “enlightened education” C.R.I. is carrying out various activities in a phased way to improve the quality of education.

As part of ongoing CSR initiatives in schools, C.R.I. Pumps in collaboration with Siddapudur Higher Secondary School Alumni Association organized the C.R.I Pumps School Toppers Award programme 2022-23 at C.R.I. & Siddapudur Alumni adopted Corporation Hr.,Sec School, Siddapudur. The objective was to recognize and honour the top 3 students in 10th and 12thstandard with Cash Award and Trophies.

The Cash Award and memento’s were presented to the winners by Smt.G.Nirmala, President – Siddapudur higher Secondary School Alumni Association, Mr.Manoharan, Secretary, Mr.Pon Annadurai, Vice President – HR, C.R.I pumps in the presence of Mr.Jagannathan, Headmaster, Alumni members, P.T.A President, Parents and Public,

C.R.I pumps also organized the School Toppers Award Programme at Govt High School, Idigarai, Govt High School, Saravanampatti and Govt.Hr.Sec.School, S.S.Kulam and has presented Cash Awards worth Rs.1.25 Lakh to students.