Hospitals, spinning mills fined for breeding dengue mosquitoes in Salem

As part of anti-dengue drive, the Salem City corporation today slapped a fine of Rs.24.25 lakh on various establishments, for causing the breeding of mosquitoes leading to spread of different diseases particularly dengue in the area.

The corporation officials, led by Corporation Commissioner, R Sateesh carried out a surprise inspection in Shanmugam Hospital in Asthampatty and found venomous snakes inside the tanks that supply drinking water.

The hospital has illegally dumped bio medical waste on its premises and also to the nearby canal without caring for safe disposal methods, official sources said.

The officials noticed aedes mosquitoes, spreading dengue, in the plastic materials and medical waste and also in the water tank there, they said.

After the surprise inspection, Sateesh slapped fine of Rs.10 lakhs on the hospital.

The condition of Saraswathi Hospital in the area also was similar to the Shanmugam Hospital and the officials imposed a fine of Rs.four lakh for poor maintenance of the premises and contributing for breeding the mosquitoes.

The official imposed Rs.five lakh each on two spinning mills atThathampatty and Kamarajar colony, where mosquito larvae were found in drums, oil cans and other materials, while a tea shop owner was fined Rs.25,000 as larvae were found in the water tank kept there.

Thus, the officials collected Rs.24.25 lakh as fine on a single day.