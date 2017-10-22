22 Oct 2017, Edition - 831, Sunday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
top-banner
FLASH NEWS
  • According to protocol we will invite, to attend or not to attend is up to him: Ramalinga Reddy, Home Min, Karnataka
  • Missing Pak Journalist Zeenat Shahzadi Fighting For Jailed Indian Found After 2 Years
  • As part of govt he shouldn’t have written it: Karnataka CM on Hegde’s letter asking not to include his name in Tipu Jayanti celebration
  • IMA TN objects to how doctors in govt hospitals & medical community has been projected in Mersal: Pres, Indian Medical Assoc, Tamil Nadu
Coimbatore

Hospitals, spinning mills fined for breeding dengue mosquitoes in Salem

Covai Post Network
October 22, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative image

As part of anti-dengue drive, the Salem City corporation today slapped a fine of Rs.24.25 lakh on various establishments, for causing the breeding of mosquitoes leading to spread of different diseases particularly dengue in the area.

The corporation officials, led by Corporation Commissioner, R Sateesh carried out a surprise inspection in Shanmugam Hospital in Asthampatty and found venomous snakes inside the tanks that supply drinking water.

The hospital has illegally dumped bio medical waste on its premises and also to the nearby canal without caring for safe disposal methods, official sources said.

The officials noticed aedes mosquitoes, spreading dengue, in the plastic materials and medical waste and also in the water tank there, they said.

After the surprise inspection, Sateesh slapped fine of Rs.10 lakhs on the hospital.

The condition of Saraswathi Hospital in the area also was similar to the Shanmugam Hospital and the officials imposed a fine of Rs.four lakh for poor maintenance of the premises and contributing for breeding the mosquitoes.

The official imposed Rs.five lakh each on two spinning mills atThathampatty and Kamarajar colony, where mosquito larvae were found in drums, oil cans and other materials, while a tea shop owner was fined Rs.25,000 as larvae were found in the water tank kept there.

Thus, the officials collected Rs.24.25 lakh as fine on a single day.

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS

COLUMNS

Behind the Madras Observatory lie the imperialist designs of the East India Company
October 14, 2017

For the British, astronomy held the key to ‘the sovereignty of a rich and extensive empire’. The Madras Observatory offers little to the visitor’s eye. Stone slabs and bro...

Read More

HEALTH MATTERS

Have you lost the will to have sex? You aren’t the only one
October 13, 2017

Sex intrigues everyone, whether it is a teenager who’s trying to figure out the world, catching blue films at late night or the seasoned man who is trying to better himself in be...

Read More

HEALTH & LIFESTLE

Drumstick
October 20, 2017

Drum stick or horseradish tree is a tall slender plant grown for it greens, flowers and nutritious pods. It is a very commonly used vegetable in Indian household. The leaves are th...

Read More