How Coimbatore SWIGGY’D 2022

Users voted for Convenience – more food, and groceries were ordered than ever before!

Parotta emerged as the most ordered food in the city

Thousands of new customers ordered Dry Groceries, Vegetables and other daily essentials from Swiggy Instamart

Coimbatore, December 21, 2022: Swiggy continued to climb high in its popularity chart as it welcomed thousands of new users this year in Coimbatore.

What people of Coimbatore & Tamil Nadu love to Eat on Swiggy Food Marketplace

● The most ordered item in Coimbatore was Parotta whereas Chicken Biryani ruled as the No.1 Dish across Tamil Nadu.

● Samosa was the No.1 snack ordered across Tamil Nadu including Coimbatore followed by Samosa Ghee Pongal and Pav Bhaji as favourites across the state.

● Kesar Rasmalai was the most ordered dessert in Coimbatore and Tamil Nadu.

Customers

Everyone counts, and each order went a long way in getting us here. Indian dishes and local favourites saw a year-round demand as foodies of the city also saw the highest bill with a single order of Rs 15,523!

Delivery Executives

Our delivery executive S Kanagathasan delivered the most number of orders across Coimbatore.

Restaurant partners on Swiggy

Over 900 restaurants in the city of Coimbatore listed on Swiggy in 2022. Partnering with Swiggy has helped over 20,000 active restaurants and food establishments across Tamil Nadu improve their business.

I enjoy working with Swiggy because the platform introduces me to a lot of new customers who would normally not come to my restaurant but prefer ordering-in because of the distance. The ratings and the feedback help us improve our services and it also builds trust in new customers to try us out”, stated Balachander, owner of Haribhavanam, our restaurant partner from Coimbatore.