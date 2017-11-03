03 Nov 2017, Edition - 843, Friday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
Coimbatore

Human rights forum demands CBI probe on kidney racket

Covai Post Network
November 3, 2017

The Coimbatore Human Rights Forum on Friday urged the Union Home Ministry to order a CBI probe into the large scale kidney racket happening in this part of the region.

Recently, K Ravi of Kasipalayam in Erode district was seen accompanied by a gang of touts to a private hospital at Ernakulam in Kerala for selling his kidneys,” the Forum Chairperson V.P. Sarathi said in a statement here.

“There is a clear pattern of violation of rights to life and personal liberties that officials fail to prevent at the State level. Reports suggest that there is a good syndicate that works in tandem in collusion with the Government officials, corporate hospitals and doctors and others,” Sarathi said and added that if the nexus is to be broken, there has to be a fear of law for these culprits, who continue this with impunity.

The forum urged the Home Ministry to order a CBI probe in order to bring out the truth and save the poor and gullible people from falling prey to the kidney rackets in future.”The guilty should be punished,” Sarathi added.

