Human values not taught in the present education system

It was unfortunate that human values were not not taught in the present education system,High Court of Telangana Judge, Justice V Ramasubramanian said Saturday.

In his address to the Founder’s Day Celebrations of Kumaraguru College of Technology here,Ramasubramanian said that moral classes were held some 50 years ago in India.

Now all the subjects from History to Science,Engineering to Mathematics were taught to the students,but not not on human values,he lamented.

When questioned one of the educationists had told him that there was non- availability of teachers on the subject,he pointed out.

Stating that the parents were treating their wards as race horses and wanted to push back other students,Ramasubramaniam said that serving others and needy will be a part of successful life.

Ramasubramanian presented Mahatma Gandhi Scholarship for excellence in Academics and Extracurricular activities to 1,075 students valued at Rs.1.10 crore on the occasion.

College Chairman,B K Krishnaraja Vanavarayar spoke about the contributions of the founder,Arutselvar,Dr N Mahalingam,a Padmabhushan recipient.