29 Nov 2019, Edition - 1599, Friday
Hundreds of names missing in the electoral roll for local body elections

Covai Post Network

November 29, 2019

Coimbatore, Nov 29 : Citizen Forum today alleged that hundreds of names were deleted from the revised electoral roll for the coming local body elections.

To prove its point, Forum Member, Parasar M Pandya told reporters here that the ward number 23 and 25 in R S Puram with 11,701 votes, were brought under ward 71. However, number of voters have gone down to 9,159, he claimed. Stating there were many such discrepancies in the roll, he said that , if one ward was missing over 2,500 votes, there should be at least two lakh voters missing in all the 100 wards.

All the political parties were sounded in this regard and the the election commission should immediately solve the issue by adding the missing names,he said.

