I-PAC to follow Gandhiji’s constructive programme in 2019 poll

Coimbatore: As the nation celebrates the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) proposes to pay tributes by formulating an actionable agenda for the 2019 general elections.

I-PAC provides a platform, National Agenda Forum, for young professionals to associate meaningfully with electoral politics and contribute to policy making and governance by setting the agenda for incoming governments.

The platform was for the `grandest and the smallest’ ideas to be heard with equal importance, according to a statement.

Inspired by the 18-point constructive programme, NAF was launched with more than 25,000 youth volunteers from 1,788 colleges across India on June 29.

NAF aims to resurrect the conversation Gandhiji’s constructive programme. In 1945, through his 18-point programme, Gandhiji outlined the key priorities for Independent India and urged citizens to work towards them.

The four major key action points of I-PAC are share the vision, set the agenda and choose the leader and campaign for India.

People could become part of NAF by logging on to www.indianpac.com/naf/. Citizens could also set agenda and vote for the leader through the link between July 11 and August 14.

The results will be announced on August 15 and volunteers could meet the chosen leader in September and October and the agenda would be taken to the entire nation