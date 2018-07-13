IAF personnel urged to ensure highest operational preparedness

Covai Post Network

COIMBATORE: Air Marshal Hemanth Sharma, Air Office Commanding-in-Chief, Maintenance Command, Indian Air Force, on Friday exhorted the personnel to ensure highest operational preparedness of the IAF assets.

Sharma, on his maiden visit to the 5 Base Repair Depot (BRD) in Sulur on the outskirts, inspected various sections and expressed his appreciation over the high standards of professionalism displayed by each personnel in undertaking tasks.

Taking note of the progress made by the depot in indigenising aircraft components, he urged the personnel to be determined and strive to indigenise more of such components, for greater self reliance of the country in defence products and to save foreign exchange, an official release said here.

In the years 2015 and 2017 the depot was appreciated by the Prime Minister for noteworthy accomplishments in indigenisation of aircraft components, which were being previously imported at higher costs, he said.

He also visited the facilities put in place at 43 Wing, Air Force for operating the Light Combat Aircraft procured by the IAF from HAL.

Accompanied by his wife Kusum, President Air Force Wives Welfare Association, Sharma departed for Headquarters Maintenance Command, Nagpur later in the day.