ICCIC, Advertising Club honour Coimbatore Brand builders with prestigious awards

The Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry-Coimbatore (ICCIC) and The Advertising Club of Coimbatore jointly organized the 5th edition of the prestigious “Brand Coimbatore Ambassador Awards” function at Radisson Blu Hotel in Coimbatore on December 10, 2022.

The awards were given away in four categories—

1.Emerging Brand Award, 2. Brand Coimbatore Ambassador Award, 3.Iconic Brand Award, and 4. Legacy Brand Award for having promoted the Coimbatore brand across the country and overseas.

The ICCIC president B.Sriramulu in his welcome address said that brand is more than a logo as it brings value to business. Of the many events the Chamber has organized to promote brands, this is the apex event, he said.

Mr K.Rajesh Nair, President, The Advertising Club, Coimbatore, said that during the past 4 editions of the award giving ceremonies, 15 awards were given away. He admitted that with a lot of nominations,it was difficult to choose: yet the selection was made in a transparent manner.

The awardees are: Emerging Brand – Walkaroo, Brand Coimbatore Ambassador – Kirtilals, Iconic Brand – Micro Cotton and Legacy Brand – Gedee Institutions. The recipient of the awards are Mr Naushad, Manging Director of Walkaroo, Mr Paresh Kirtilal Mehta of Kirtilals Jewellers, Mr G.Kannappan of Sharada Terry Products Ltd, and Mr G.D.Gopal of Gedee Institutions respectively.

The chief guest of the function was Dr Bibek Debroy, Chairman, Economic Advisory Council to Prime Minister, Government of India, who participated in the event virtually.

Dr Debroy in his speech said that the Covid-19 pandemic and the Russia—Ukraine was had impacted the global economy. Comparing with developed countries, Indian economy had fared fairly well.

There were skeptics who said that India would find it difficult to come out of the pandemic impact, but India had eminently weathered the Covid-19 storm and got back to the path of economic recovery.

India had set the aspirational economic growth rate of 8.5 per cent, but the realistic goal would be 6.5 per cent, Dr Debroy asserted. The country had also set an aspirational goal of achieving 5 trillion US dollar economy by 2025, butgiven the global situation it might take another 2—3 years to get to the target.

Dr Debroy said that Indian economy was on the recovery path owing to its focus on improving the infrastructure structure facilities in the rural areas such as communication, health and education.

Of the total number 6,00,000 villages in the country 1,25,000 villages had been provided with these facilities, and a significant number of people had been lifted from the below the poverty line, and it was vouched by the UNDP report.

Dr Debroy called upon every citizens of the country to put in efforts to make the country a developed country. Referring to the growth of Coimbatore he said that generally entrepreneurs were focused on the balance sheets or profits.

As far as Coimbatore is concerned it is celebrating the wonderful infrastructure facilities made possible by the private sector. Dr Debroy further said that India had a glorious past, and there is a possibility of the present merging with the future to make a glorious trajectory.

L.Gopalakrishnan, Managing Trustee of PSG Institutions, (presentation partner), felicitated the award winners by saying that Coimbatore has long been known for its entrepreneurial spirit. It has put Coimbatore to prominence, he said.

Dr. P. Sadasivam, Hon. Secretary of The Advertising Club, Coimbatore, proposed a vote of thanks.