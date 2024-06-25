  • Download mobile app
25 Jun 2024, Edition - 3269, Tuesday
ICICI Bank introduces ‘SmartLock’, a unique safety measure on iMobile Pay

Covai Post Network

June 25, 2024

Coimbatore, June 24: ICICI Bank today announced that it has launched ‘SmartLock’, a unique safety measure to enable its customers to lock/unlock multiple banking services instantly, without seeking the help from a customer care executive through phone or e-mail.

Available on iMobile Pay, it empowers customers to lock/unlock access to internet banking, UPI (including payments from other UPI apps linked to the Bank account), credit and debit cards, simply by clicking a button, thereby taking safety of their account in their own hands. ‘SmartLock’, the first-of-its-kind measure in the Indian banking sector, also allows customers to lock/unlock the entire iMobile Pay.

Customers can use this feature to deactivate a particular banking service during a period of time. They can also use it in case of a possible fraudulent transaction. It is worth noting that the ‘SmartLock’ feature allows scheduled standing instructions (SI) and E-mandates to go through, even when a banking service is locked by the customer.

Speaking on the initiative, Mr. Sidharatha Mishra, Head – Digital Channels and Partnerships, ICICI Bank said, “Safety of our customers’ accounts is of utmost importance to us. The launch of ‘SmartLock’ is yet another effort of the Bank to strengthen the safety and security of the customer’s accounts and safeguard their interest. This Do-It-Yourself (DIY) feature provides customers the convenience of enhanced security for banking services in their own hands, in one place. The introduction of ‘SmartLock’ is a part of various ‘safe banking’ initiatives of the Bank.”

