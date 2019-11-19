Iconic North Coimbatore Clock Tower renovated and inaugurated

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : The Corporation Commissioner and Special Officer, J Sravanakumar jathavat today said that Coimbatore stands 1st in all the 11 smart cities in Tamil Nadu and the 5th best in India.

Speaking after inaugurating the renovated iconic Clock Tower at North Coimbatore, Jathavat lauded Round Table of India (RTI) for having made it possible.

The coordination and collaboration with NGOs and associations can assist the Corporation to meet the expectations of the people, he said adding that currently Rs.10,000 crore worth of projects are going on in Coimbatore and Rs.1, 000 Crore worth of Smart city projects are going on.

The Airport expansion plans are soon to take place as the issues around it are over, he said.

The business in the city will grow high and Coimbatore will see a wider and improved connection with the Western part of the world soon, which will generate business and job opportunities in the city, he said.

Talking about the 24/7 Water Project he said, there are unnecessary rumors about it but when the project is launched for the use of people, it will greatly bring down the mental agony of the people that is concerned with water supply.

Stating that there were very less number of recreational facilities where the people can go and have some activities, Jathavat said that lake restoration and rejuvenation was a major theme of Coimbatore Smart City Project.

A Government order was received 10 days ago, which gives corporation lease of Kurichi Lake for the next 90 years and the corporation has a Rs.52 Crore worth project which will focus the development of lake and its bounded area.

+l”Name anything, we are on it,” he said, about the plans the Corporation has and is doing for the City.

Acknowledging the enormous work Round Table India is doing for the people especially in the realm of educational infrastructure and construction of toilets for schools through its FTE Project in the rural and needy regions of Coimbatore.

The renovation work was completed in the beginning of November with coordinated efforts from all the Round Tables of Coimbatore in association with Coimbatore Corporation and today we can see GPS controlled electrical analogue clocks so the time on all sides always shows the same. Also, the tower has been aesthetically beautified.

Jayakumar, Jayakumar Ramdass, and Ilango Kasthuri all Past RTI National Presidents, . Vidhyaadharan (Area Chairman, Area 7), Pradeep Rajappa (Area Vice Chairman, Area 7), and Ashvinkumar (Immediate Past Area Chairman, Area 7), and Pankaj (Clock tower Convenor) and members of the Round table were present at the inauguration.

The iconic North Coimbatore Clock Tower located near the North Coimbatore Flyover on Mettupalayam road has been a landmark of our City for quite some time. This structure was built by the Round Tables of Coimbatore City in 1994 with the idea of creating an aesthetically appealing landmark for our City that will stand the test of time and at the same time be useful.