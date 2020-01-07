ICSI to open 10 international offices in a year

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) is planning to open international offices in at least 10 Countries in the next year, a top office bearer said Tuesday.

With more company secretaries moning to various countries and demand for Indians increase, there was the need for more International offices abroad, ICSI President Ranjeet Pandey told reporters here.

Stating that the institute has two overseas branches at present and plans to open an office in London in the near future, Pandey said that ICSI will first enter into MoUs with similar institutes in other countries and would open offices in a phased manner.

International offices will help those settled abroad to update the the advancement in the field, he said.

To a question on the demand supply gap, Pandey said that Institute was making break even availability, since many individuals prefer to practice and like to go to employment.

Pandey, here to attend the Convocation -2019 for Southern Region, said that the institute has entered into an agreement with Bharathiar University here for awarding university toppers in commerce stream with ICSI Signature Award and certificate.