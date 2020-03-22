IMA calls for volunteers to join Medical Task Force formed to tackle Covid19

Covai Post Network

The Indian Medical Association is fully prepared and will support the Tamilnadu state government to tackle any eventualities on covid 19 outbreaks, a release said.

In this regard, the IMA had a video conferencing with the Health Minister , Health secretary, Nodal officer, National IMA president ans other government officials and IMA members across the state.

After elaborate discussions and studying the current situation and experience of other affected countries, the IMA has decided to remain alert to handle any escalation of the current situation.

IMA Tamilnadu has come forward to form IMA covid 19 Medical Task Force. The Association is looking for volunteers to join the task force.

Some of the decisions made during the meeting includes – Hospitals to segregate 50%of their bed strength to handle covid suspected patients,

IMA invites doctors to join the task force,

Speciality Doctors associations will join hands with parent body IMA,

All 166 branches of IMA Tamil Nadu will coordinate for effective handling,

NGO’s requested to join in implementing their activities.

Those willing to join the IMA Covid 19 task force can contact:

Dr CN Raja. President. . 98427 17277

Dr AK Ravikumar Secretary. 98422 22404

Email: [email protected]