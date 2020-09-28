Immolation bid by newly married woman in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : A recently married 20-year old woman on Monday attempted to commit self immolation after dousing with petrol all over the body in front of the District Collectorate, here seeking action against her husband for torturing her to bring money as dowry.

Chitra of Karamadai in the rural limits had arrived at the office of the district collector, to lodge a complaint that her husband, Gowrishankar was torturing her demanding Rs.50,000 or else leave the house.

Chitra, who married Gowrishankar three months ago, had come prepared to self immolate with a petrol in a can. However, police checking at

the entrance, she empties the can on her body and attempted to light a match stick,

police said.

However, police personnel on duty overpowered her and foiled the immolation attempt and had taken here to All Womens police station in

Gandhipuram.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that she was staying alone after the death of her parents and only brother and married to Gowrishankar three months ago.

However, Gowrishankar started torturing her demanding Rs.50,000 or else to leave the house if she did not not have money and had once beaten her leading to fracture on her hand, police said.

Further investigations are on.