12 Jul 2018, Edition - 1094, Thursday
FLASH NEWS:
- A complaint has been filed against Congress MP Shashi Tharoor for the ‘Hindu-Pakistan’ comment he made yesterday
- ‘Rahul Gandhi, as the president of the party, should apologise’, says BJP MP Subramanian Swamy
- ‘It’s not the whole story for the election’, says Shashi Tharoor, MP, Congress
- Maharashtra govt dismisses opposition’s charge, ‘NGO distributed Bhagwad Gitas’, says Vinod Tawde
- The RSS mouthpiece questioned the intent of the filmmaker, saying the film gloried a ‘criminal’
- Several terrorist have been spotted in the areas of Chaukibal, Tehregam, and Pattan in the Kashmir valley
- JDU Neta Sharad Yadav hits out at BJP, backs Cong leader Shashi Tharoor
- US President Donald Trump insisted that he gets on well with German Chancellor Angela Merkel
- 2nd pothole death in Kalyan: 45 year old labourer identified as Anna dies due to a pothole at Kalyan
- BJP Chief Amit Shah arrives in Patna to meet Bihar CM Nitish Kumar
Implementation of Shunya Project: 48 felicitated
Covai Post Network
July 12, 2018
Image credit : Illustrative image
COIMBATORE: The City Corporation on Thursday felicitated 48 persons for their contribution in successful implementation of Shunya Project.
The persons, including 12 sanitation workers, nine NGOs and 30 general public, were presented with certificates of appreciation for segregating biodegradable and non-biodegradable wastes under the project.
Corporation Commissioner and Special Officer Dr. K. Vijayakathikeyan presented the certificates to them at a function in the presence of AIADMK MLA Amman K. Arjun and senior officials.