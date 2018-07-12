Implementation of Shunya Project: 48 felicitated

Covai Post Network

Image credit : Illustrative image

COIMBATORE: The City Corporation on Thursday felicitated 48 persons for their contribution in successful implementation of Shunya Project.

The persons, including 12 sanitation workers, nine NGOs and 30 general public, were presented with certificates of appreciation for segregating biodegradable and non-biodegradable wastes under the project.

Corporation Commissioner and Special Officer Dr. K. Vijayakathikeyan presented the certificates to them at a function in the presence of AIADMK MLA Amman K. Arjun and senior officials.