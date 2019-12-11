In a first, Faculty development cell opened in TNAU, Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : A Faculty development cell was launched Wednesday in the Directorate of Planning and Monitoring in Tamil Nadu Agricultural University here, claimed to be first of its kind.

Launching the Cell, TNAU Registrar Dr. A.S. Krishnamoorthy highlighted the paramount significance of faculty development and it was the duty to emulate the qualities of great teacher to become a full-fledged faculty.

Director, Planning and Monitoring, Dr J Venkatapirabu exhorted that the teacher need to learn newer techniques to fulfill the need and expectation of the centennials and the re-skilling and up-skilling is the integral part to enrich the knowledge and skill.

Under this ambit, an orientation training program on “Innovative Teaching methodologies for enhancing academic proficiency” was organized and 30 Teaching Faculty participated in the three training program representing colleges, KVKs and Research Station.