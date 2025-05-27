In Geographic Information System Technology, Suez Company implementing a drinking water supply project to Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore – In a pioneering move towards smarter water management, SUEZ has successfully implemented Geographic Information System (GIS) technology in the Coimbatore Water Supply Project, ushering in a new era of operational efficiency, service transparency, and customer satisfaction.

GIS has enabled the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) and SUEZ teams to digitally map the entire water supply network — including pipelines, valves, meters, pumps, and consumer connections of Corporation covering over 105 sq. km in 60 wards. This digital backbone now supports real-time monitoring, proactive maintenance, and precise leak detection, significantly improving service reliability across the project area.

Before GIS implementation, field teams relied on manual records and paper maps, often resulting in delays in locating assets, responding to complaints, and executing planned maintenance. Today, with mobile GIS applications, field staff can access updated maps on their devices, instantly identify asset locations, and plan interventions more effectively.

“GIS has transformed how we operate and serve the people of Coimbatore,” said Satyanaam Bajpai, SUEZ GIS & Digital Manager. “We now resolve issues faster, plan better, and deliver services more transparently.”

Our GIS capabilities are essential to this 24×7 water supply project. From site selection and infrastructure planning to monitoring water quality and managing resources, the GIS team’s work is at the heart of our ability to deliver a sustainable and efficient solution.” said Mr. Sangram Pattanayak, Project Director, SUEZ India 24X7 Water Supply Project, Coimbatore.

The integration of GIS with other digital tools such as SCADA, the customer database, and billing systems has further positioned Coimbatore as a model for smart urban water management in India. The system also supports real-time tracking of new house service connections and dynamic updates to the consumer database, ensuring greater accuracy in billing and service coverage.

This initiative aligns with the Smart Cities Mission and showcases how innovative technology can sustainably manage urban resources. With GIS at its core, Coimbatore is setting a benchmark for cities across India aiming to modernize their water infrastructure and service delivery.