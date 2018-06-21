India to attain pride as `yoga guru’, says BSF official

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : “There is little doubt that India will once again attain its pride of being the `guru’ of yoga,” a senior BSF official said today.

In his address during the International Yoga Day at Isha Foundation on the outskirts, BSF Deputy Commandant Kamalesh Kumar said that imparting yoga in the regular schedule and practising it daily had brought a tremendous change within BSF officers. They were able to withstand the harsh situations and climatic conditions on the border, he added.

INS Agrani Commanding Officer Commodore Rajiv Choudhary said yoga was in the regular curriculum and yoga was mandatory for the 200-300 officers who came to INS Agrani for training.

Yoga Day was celebrated in almost all the schools in and around the city and nearly 2,000 students participated in an open ground yoga session near Mettupalayam for nearly two hours. Students of Government Arts College, nurses from the government hospital and a large number of people in different age groups from various spheres performed asanas in the sprawling VOC Park grounds

Isha Foundation also organised a `yoga namaskaram’ and `shambhavi mudra’ to the RAF personnel and BSF jawans, Isha Vidhya students, Isha Samskriti children, Kongu Matriculation School students and nearby villagers at Isha Centre. It also offered upa-yoga to the inmates of Central Prison here.