Indian Army beat Railways in men’s basketball tournament

Coimbatore : Indian Army on Wednesday defeated Indian Railways 83-68 in the all-India basketball tournament for 54th Nachimuthu Gounder Trophy for men under way here

Shiva (11 points) and Sunil Rathil (13) played well for Army, while Akash and Vijay scored 15 and 14, respectively for Railways

In another match, Indian Bank defeated Coimbatore District Basketball Association 100-73.

Scoring 24 points, Hariram helped the winners touch century mark, while Kalidas played well by scoring 25 for the locals.

In the women’s category for the 18th CRI Pumps Trophy, Southern Railways defeated Eastern Railways 80-61.

Dharshini scored 21 and Rajapriya 13 for the winners, while Madhukumari and Libini scored 18 each for the losers.

In another closely contested women’s match, Kerala Police beat Southern Railways 72-70.