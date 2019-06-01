  • Download mobile app
01 Jun 2019
Coimbatore

Indian Bank, Southern Railways emerge winners

Covai Post Network

June 1, 2019

Coimbatore : Indian Bank lifted the 54th Nathichmuthu Gounder Trophy for men and Southern Railway won the 18th CRI Pumps Trophy for women at the All India Basketball Tournament which concluded here Saturday.

Bankmen defeated Taxmen 74-64 in the finals played tonight.

In the women’s category Southern Railway managed to maintain the lead from the beginning over South Central Railway and won the match and trophy by two points 57-55.

India Army defeated Indian Air Force 72-62 and secured third place in the men’s section.

KSEB pushed Arise Steel to fourth place defeating by 46-33

