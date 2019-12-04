Indian youth will propel the economists with their skill

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : There is dearth of skilled youth across the globe and it is the youth of India who would propel the economists across the globe with their skills and adaptability, Canara Bank Chairman, T N Manoharan said today.

Delivering the P R Ramaswamy Endowment Lecture at Sri Ramakishna Engineering College here, Manoharan said that Indian youth were capable to fill the gap to propel the economists across the world.

Speaking about the pursuit happiness in this digital world, he said that it is not success which brings happiness, it is happiness which brings success.

In order to get inner happiness and contentment one should stay revolutionised in this digital world, have emotional quotient, shred ego, have self confidence, win relationships and share what one has with the world.

P.R. Ramaswami is the Former Managing Trustee of SNR Sons Charitable Trust and the endowment instituted in his memory will fund the expenses of the selected World class Scientists, Eminent Scholars, Renowned speakers to deliver lectures under the name of “Prof. P.R.Ramaswami Memorial Lecture”.

D.Lakshminarayanaswamy, Managing Trustee, SNR Sons Charitable Trust presided over the function in which an Audio-Visual presentation displaying the, accomplishments and accolades of the college was also screened.