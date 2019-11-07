Infinity digital linear accelerator inaugurated in city hospital

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Sri Ramakrishnan Institute of Oncology and Research (SRIOR) here Thursday inaugurated India’s first Elekta Infinity Digital Linear Accelerator, the most sophisticated Radiation Treatment Delivery techniques valued at Rs.20 crore.

The Intensity Modulated Radiation Therapy with Volumetric Modulated Arc Therapy gives high-speed delivery and shorter treatment time (within three to four minutes, five to seven minutes lesser than traditional machine), improved treatment accuracy and patient comfort. Improved conformability and accuracy meant lesser side effects by minimising dose to healthy tissues.

The high dose rate technique with 6MV Flattering Filter Free technique treats brain tumors in less than one minute, SRIOR Director, Dr Guhan told reporters on the sidelines of the function., as part of National Cancer Awareness day and Madam Curie’s birthday.

Similarly, the institute, in order to dispel myths about the cancer treatment particularly radiation, released an e-book on “ Radiation Treatment – Myths and Facts” in English and Tamil was release at the function, by SNR and Sons Trust Joint Managing Trustee, D Lakshminarayanasamy.

The e-book will be available in the website www.cancerawarenesssrior.com or its available on Google, Guhan said.

The book contains all the information related to Radiation treatment –duration, radiation treatment, therapy-related symptoms, and side effects, and how to manage these, immediate and late effects, etc. this gives in details about the changes in the body after treatment, dietary precautions, and rules to be followed, he said. This will answer most of the common questions the patient asks on Radiation Treatment, Guhan pointed out.