Infosys Foundation Announces the Fourth Edition of the Aarohan Social Innovation Awards

Coimbatore, Mat 15th – Infosys Foundation, the philanthropic and CSR arm of Infosys, announced the launch of the fourth edition of its Aarohan Social Innovation Awards. Continuing its commitment to fostering social innovation in India, Infosys Foundation is inviting innovators and social entrepreneurs from across the country to participate in the awards. The Aarohan Social Innovation Awards 2025 aim to recognize and reward individuals, teams, NGOs, and social enterprises developing unique technology-based solutions that have the potential to create a significant impact on the underprivileged communities across India, at scale. Infosys Foundation commits up to INR 50 lakh per winner, with a total award purse of INR 2 crore. “At Infosys Foundation, we believe in the power of innovation to address real-world challenges and uplift communities. Through the Aarohan Social Innovation Awards, we are committed to identifying and supporting changemakers who are driving impactful solutions in education, healthcare, and environmental sustainability. We encourage social innovators from across India to step forward, share their ideas, and make a tangible difference. With this fourth edition, we aim to further our purpose of amplifying human potential to create the next opportunity for everyone,” said Sumit Virmani, Trustee, Infosys Foundation. The Aarohan Social Innovation Awards 2025 will accept submissions across three categories: Education , Healthcare, Environmental Sustainability. The submissions for the fourth edition of the Aarohan Social Innovation Awards will conclude on June 15, 2025. Entries are open for all Indian citizens aged 18 years and above who are residing in the country.Participants can submit entries describing their work in the form of videos that can be uploaded on the Aarohan Social Innovation Awards website.The entries must be of a fully functioning prototype or finished project and not just a concept, idea, or mockup. For more information on the Aarohan Social Innovation Awards, submission process, and judging criteria, please visit: Infosys Foundation | Aarohan Social Innovation Awards