Injured elephant dies

Coimbatore : A male elephant, being treated for a wound on the left palate of its mouth, near Mettupalayam died in the early hours

of Friday.

The 10-year old elephant had suffered the injury reportedly from a fight with another elephant in Sundapatti Nellaimalai Reserve forest area in the district and was found struggling for survival , forest department sources said

The pachyderm was administered about 30 bottles of glucose and other anti-biotics by veterinarians in a bid to revive it.However the efforts went in vain.

The elephant which could not swallow food due to the injury might have starved at least for the last about one week, they said.

The carcass was buried after a postmortem.

The death of more than 10 elephants in the area, in the last three months has become a source of concern to the department and wildlife enthusiasts.