26 Oct 2017, Edition - 835, Thursday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
top-banner
FLASH NEWS
  • Cops arrest 7 people, 5 yesterday and 2 earlier today, for alleged links with the ISIS in Kannur district of Kerala
  • 23 people killed, 43 injured in Indonesia fireworks factory fire, reports AFP
  • leader Sachin Pilot moves High Court against Rajasthan govt’s Criminal Laws (Rajasthan Amendment) Ordinance 2017 (ANI)
  • BJP to hold 1st ever BJP State executive meet in Srinagar on Sunday
Coimbatore

Injured Krishna College student dies 14 days after students clash

Covai Post Network
October 26, 2017

A 19-year old student of Sri Krishna Arts and Science College , who was seriously injured in a clash held a fortnight ago in Press Enclave in Kovaipudur, died today at Government Hospital here.

Ranjitkumar had sustained serious head injuries, when another student,Adithya, hit him with a wooden club on October 12, reportedly due to previous enmity.

Ranjit, in order to save his life, had scaled the wall of a house to hide himself on the terrace, after he was chased and attacked with the club around midnight.

He was undergoing treatment in a private hospital and was then shifted to Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital two days ago, police said.

Based on complaint, Aditya who was also a former student of the same college was arrested the next day under section 307(attempt to murder) and was released on bail.

However, after the death the case has been modified as murder under section 302 and search is on for Aditya and two others, they said.

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS

COLUMNS

Madras Musical Association wins laurels in Colombo choir games
October 26, 2017

The Madras Musical Association has won top honours at the fourth Asia Pacific Choir Games held in Colombo on October 22 and 23. The association won gold and silver in two differ...

Read More

HEALTH MATTERS

Here’s How You Can Reduce Your Cholesterol With Methi
October 26, 2017

If you have grown up in an Indian household, methi (also known as fenugreek) is a herb that you would be extremely familiar with. An Indian household cannot do without methi leaves...

Read More

HEALTH & LIFESTLE

11 Diet Tips to Relieve Constipation and Improve Bowel Movements
October 26, 2017

Remember 'Piku'? The movie threw light on the cause of common anxiety and tension among many Indian families – constipation and irregular bowel movement. According to a survey ca...

Read More