Injured Krishna College student dies 14 days after students clash

A 19-year old student of Sri Krishna Arts and Science College , who was seriously injured in a clash held a fortnight ago in Press Enclave in Kovaipudur, died today at Government Hospital here.

Ranjitkumar had sustained serious head injuries, when another student,Adithya, hit him with a wooden club on October 12, reportedly due to previous enmity.

Ranjit, in order to save his life, had scaled the wall of a house to hide himself on the terrace, after he was chased and attacked with the club around midnight.

He was undergoing treatment in a private hospital and was then shifted to Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital two days ago, police said.

Based on complaint, Aditya who was also a former student of the same college was arrested the next day under section 307(attempt to murder) and was released on bail.

However, after the death the case has been modified as murder under section 302 and search is on for Aditya and two others, they said.