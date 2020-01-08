Innovation and creativity should be included in research process: former VC

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore, Jan 8 : Innovation and creativity is the need of hour which should be included in the research process, Former Anna University vice-chancellor, Dr E Balagurusamy said Wednesday.

Research is an essential tool for the economic planning, implementation of projects and refinement of existing schemes, Balagurusamy said while inaugurating a national conference on Modern and Ancient Techniques in

Mathematical Modelling held at Sri Krishna College of Arts and Science here.

He exhorted all the students and faculties to allot more time for research work, as the research is an aid for industrial and success of government. He alleged that extensive corruption, irresponsibility and

unaccountabilityof the Government have stopped the India’s growth.

Vehemently blaming the receiving trend of bribe in all the departments for every activity, Balarugusamy said that it was not good for the country and setting a wrong approach among the youth. Dr.G.Gopal Reddy, Member UGC, Higher Education Regulatory Authority, and S.Malarvizhi, Chairperson and Managing Trustee of Sri Krishna Institutions, also addressed the conference, in which nearly 190 papers were

presented.