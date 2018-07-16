  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
16 Jul 2018, Edition - 1098, Monday

FLASH NEWS:

  • NHRC issues notice to Maharashtra govt over suicide by almost 700 farmers in the state
  • Terrorists opened fire upon a police post guarding the house of NC leader at Murran Pulwama, 1 cop martyred, 2 guards injured
  • Major Aditya Case: J&K authorities refuse to quash FIR, wants all states involved
  • Petrol becomes cheaper by 11 Paise, Diesel by 14
  • NIA Court sends Asiya Andrabi and two others for 30 days judicial custody
  • Even doing ‘Puja’ has become difficult here, says PM Modi in Midnapore
  • J&K: Infiltration bid foiled in Kupwara as 1 terrorist was gunned down while 2 army men were injured in the firing
  • Income tax raids at SPK Company and Expressway Private Limited in Chennai as major tax evasion is being suspected
  • Bombay HC is set to begin hearing on Col Purohit’s discharge plea in the 2008 Malegaon blast
  • SC refuses to stay Centre’s notification introducing pictorial representation on tobacco-related packets
Travel

Coimbatore

Inter Service Cross Country Championship : Army Red Team bags trophy

Covai Post Network

July 16, 2018

COIMBATORE: Sepoy Anil Kumar Yadav of Army Red team clocked the best timing of 31.44 minutes, to claim individual medal in the 49th Inter Service Cross Country Championship held at Wellington in Nilgiris District on Monday.

Havildar Anish Thapa Magar, Naik Tirtha Kumar Pun of Army Red team followed with 31.47 minutes and 31.53 minutes respectively to receive medals.

Overall championship trophy was bagged by Army Red team, with Army Green team bagging second position and, Indian Navy 3rd position.

The championship, held at Madras Regimental Centre, witnessed stupendous display of stamina, speed and agility by teams of Services Sports Control Board, Four teams participated in the championship comprising six runners from each team for the 10 Km cross country run, passing through the ups and downs of Wellington cantonment and culminated at Thangaraj Stadium.

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS

Read More

TCP's LGBT Pride

WATCH More News

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News
COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿