Inter Service Cross Country Championship : Army Red Team bags trophy

COIMBATORE: Sepoy Anil Kumar Yadav of Army Red team clocked the best timing of 31.44 minutes, to claim individual medal in the 49th Inter Service Cross Country Championship held at Wellington in Nilgiris District on Monday.

Havildar Anish Thapa Magar, Naik Tirtha Kumar Pun of Army Red team followed with 31.47 minutes and 31.53 minutes respectively to receive medals.

Overall championship trophy was bagged by Army Red team, with Army Green team bagging second position and, Indian Navy 3rd position.

The championship, held at Madras Regimental Centre, witnessed stupendous display of stamina, speed and agility by teams of Services Sports Control Board, Four teams participated in the championship comprising six runners from each team for the 10 Km cross country run, passing through the ups and downs of Wellington cantonment and culminated at Thangaraj Stadium.