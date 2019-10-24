International coding contest conducted at Amrita School, Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

In its endeavour to motivate and encourage more school students into mastering the art of coding, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore has come up with a unique contest “Indian Sports Programming Championship”.

The contest being the first of its kind in the country, will be held in November. The contest is a multi-tier competition designed to select the best, talented brains from all the states in India for the final round. The coding competition will end with an onsite round at Amrita School of Engineering Bangalore and Amritapuri along with a workshop conducted on data science, python and artificial intelligence.

The students will be trained by the faculty of Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham on the latest techniques in Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Robotics. The competition will bridge the gap between the coding community in India and the best-talented coders in schools. The competition has been divided into four phases. The first round will be held on November 2 followed by the second round on November 9. The semi-finals will be held on December 26 and the finals on February 8, 2020.

The final round will be held at Amritapuri along with the coders from Russia and will coincide with the International Collegiate Programming Contest called as the Olympics of programming. The International Collegiate Programming Contest is an algorithmic programming contest for college students. Teams of three, representing their university, work to solve various real-world problems, fostering collaboration, creativity, innovation, and the ability to perform under pressure.

Through training and competition, teams challenge each other to raise the bar on coding. It is the oldest, largest, and most prestigious programming contest in the world. Coders from Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Georgia, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Belarus, Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia, and Tajikistan will be in the fray along with their Indian counterparts.