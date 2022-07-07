International standard ‘Five a side Hockey Artificial Turf’ ground launched for the first time in Tamilnadu at Suguna PIP School, Coimbatore

Covai Post Network





Coimbatore – The “Five a side Hockey Artificial Turf Ground” has been constructed and inaugurated at Suguna Pip School, Kalapatti, Nehru Nagar, Coimbatore.

Mr. K. Shanmugasundaram, Member of Parliament for Pollachi, was the Chief Guest on the occasion. Tamil Nadu Hockey Federation President Shekhar J. Manokaran delivered the welcome address.

Mr. Lakshmi Narayanaswamy, President of Suguna Education Group and Coimbatore District Hockey Association presided over the function and said, “Suguna Education Institute has developed this hockey ground in collaboration with Coimbatore District Hockey Association to promote hockey competition among the people and to benefit the students around Coimbatore.

This stadium has been set up for the first time in Tamil Nadu in Coimbatore at a cost of 2 crores. The ground is artificially constructed measuring 40 by 36 meters. Prior to this, around 75,000 liters of water had to be used before every hockey match was played in a stadium in India. Keeping in view the current water conservation, this ground is made of silicon sand known as “turf sand”. A hockey ground like this exists only in countries like Australia. Maharashtra State Police Department had prepared such a turf in India.

“Five a side” (5 players per team) can be played on this ground, The ground is made with Kurunai rubber paste and 11 mm high silicon sand to make it unbreakable . A small amount of sprinkler water is sufficient for this. Turf sand should be replaced only once a year.

This five-a-side hockey tournament is currently being encouraged by the World Hockey Organization. It has less conditions. The competition is also very lively and entertaining for the spectators. This artificial turf hockey ground has been started by our foundation on our own initiative without government assistance. This hockey ground can be used not only by our school and college students but also by students from outside. There is no hockey ground like this anywhere in our western region. This is an obstacle for students to improve in hockey. This stadium has been set up to overcome that obstacle. In our college we are providing concessions and free education to the students who are interested in sports.” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. K. Shanmugasundaram, Member of Parliament for Pollachi said, “This game of hockey was invented in the 12th century. The game of hockey is a game that dates back 1000 years. Hockey tournament was introduced in India in 1885. Today this game has been played in India for more than 135 years. British people from the East India Company in India played at that time. Hockey was first organized as an organization in London in 1887.

Set in this western zone, this stadium is a huge opportunity for sportspersons. This is the first school campus in Tamil Nadu to have started this facility. If you want to build a private hockey ground like this, the government is ready to spend two-thirds of the expenditure. “he said.

Tamil Nadu Hockey Federation President Shekhar J. Manokaran said, “The World Federation of Hockey is very careful about the construction of the artificial stadium. Efforts are underway to build such artificial stadiums in all states across India. Through this, it will be a good opportunity for the students to advance to the world level. It is noteworthy that students from Coimbatore district have already participated more in the Indian team. Mareeswaran and Karthi are featured in this. They have also played in the Asia Cup. Tamil Nadu has advanced to the second position in the senior level.” he said.

Tamil Nadu Hockey Honorary Secretary Senthil Rajkumar speaking at the ceremony said, “The ground at RS Puram, Coimbatore has been inaugurated and is half way through. It should be paved and its work should be expediated. In an attempt to take the game of hockey internationally, the Five a side Hockey Artificial Turf Ground has been inaugurated here, ” he said.

Mrs. Suguna Lakshmi Nararayanaswamy, Correspondent of Suguna Education Group also took part the function. Suguna Education Group Secretary Srikanth Kannan and principals and teachers of Suguna School Group also graced the occasion. Senior hockey players also participated and played in this event.