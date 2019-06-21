International Yoga day celebrated in GST office

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : As part of the 5th International Yoga Day, the officials and staff of GST Office here conducted a programme, in which they were enlightened about the physical and mental health benefits of yoga.



The Commissioner of GST & Central Excise G.Sreenivasa Rao and Joint Commissioner of GST (Audit) Vikas Nair were among those who participated in the program along with officers of Coimbatore GST & Central Excise Audit and Appeals Commissionerates.



The program was conducted by yoga Instructor S. Karthiga, who runs the Yazh Dance and Fitness Studio.



The officers performed various asanas and were enlightened about the benefits of incorporating yoga in their daily life.



Rao shared his thoughts on the advantages of regular yoga practices.