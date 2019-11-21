Investigation against school adminstration member in Coimbatore  for showing sexual content to students

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Investigation is in progress on a 60-year old member of the administration of a school here, on a complaint that he had allegedly shown some sexual contents to five girl students

The parents of the girls laid siege of St. Mary School, a Government Aided School in the city on Thursday following complaints that Maria Antony Das had shown some pornographic contents to them, police said.

Das said to have told police that he had only asked the girl students to open and install an app in the mobile, during which some pop ups appeared on the screen, which had pornographic contents.

Investigations are on whether the display was intentional by the priest or accidental, they said.

If proved guilty, Dast will be booked under POCSO Act and arrested, police said.