Isha Built Crematorium with All Due Approvals: Coimbatore Collector Confirms to Madras High Court

Coimbatore District Collector has submitted an affidavit to the Hon’ble Madras High Court confirming that Isha Foundation has constructed a crematorium at Ikkarai Boluvampatti after obtaining all mandatory approvals and in full compliance with the law.

Responding to a long-standing demand from residents of five surrounding village panchayats, Isha Foundation took the initiative to build a state-of-the-art crematorium for public use in the region. However, certain vested interest, in an attempt to stall the project, filed a petition in the High Court alleging that the crematorium was established without proper permissions and in violation of norms.

In his affidavit, the Coimbatore District Collector has clarified that Isha Foundation has secured all requisite approvals, including the ‘Consent to Establish’ (CTE) from the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board, and has adhered to all applicable regulations. The Coimbatore District Collector has further stated that the petitioner who is a neighbouring land owner has not even obtained permission for his house and has not paid house taxes thereby exposing the truth regarding the petitioner.

Isha Foundation has been operating and maintaining 15 crematoriums across Tamil Nadu for over two decades in an effort to restore dignity to the final journey of life. With eco-friendly infrastructure and trained personnel, Isha ensures that last rites are conducted in a clean, serene, and respectful manner, serving communities that often lack access to safe and dignified cremation spaces.