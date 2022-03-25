  • Download mobile app
25 Mar 2022
Isha conducts free Yoga session for students of Karpagam University, Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

March 25, 2022

1,995 students participate in session which also included awareness about the Save Soil Movement

Coimbatore: 1,995 students of Karpagam University, Coimbatore, participated in a free Yoga session conducted by Yoga teachers from Isha Foundation today on the University campus. The Registrar of the University, Shri. M. Palanisamy participated as a special guest and inaugurated the event.

“Yoga is very supportive of improving our physical health and mental well-being and has the potential to make one a better human being than any other form of exercise,” Shri. Palanisamy said addressing the students.

He spoke about the important role that Yoga played in restoring health and reducing stress during the pandemic. “Many people faced a variety of problems during the Corona epidemic. Yoga played an important role in maintaining good health. In particular, it greatly helps young people to get rid of stress.”

He said that the Yoga session was one of the events that the University was happy to host as the pandemic wanes and life normalizes. “Although there are many yoga organizations, we are very happy to run this session in association with Isha Foundation. We would like to express our gratitude to the volunteers of Isha,” he added.

Two simple but powerful practices- Yoga Namaskar and Nadi Shuddhi- were taught to participants. Yoga Namaskar strengthens the spine and refreshes the body while Nadi Shuddhi cleanses the energy paths in the body and improves health.

A segment of the session was reserved to raise awareness about soil health and the Save Soil Movement, unveiled by Sadhguru, Founder-Isha Foundation, recently. Apart from a performance by students of Isha Samskriti, it also included a video in which Sadhguru explained the purpose and objectives of the Movement.

