Isha donates medical equipment to DMK Youth Wing Secretary and MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Isha donated 300 BiPAP non-invasive ventilators and 18 lakh KN 95 face masks to DMK Youth Wing Secretary and MLA Shri. Udhayanidhi Stalin in Chennai today in support of the state government’s efforts to combat the pandemic.

Regarding this, Shri. Udhayanidhi Stalin posted on his Twitter account, “on behalf of Isha Outreach – Covid Action, Naksatra and Dinesh Raja, donated 300 BiPAP non-invasive ventilators and 18 lakh KN-95 face masks to me today for corona relief. Thanks.”

கொரோனா தடுப்பு பணிகளுக்காக, 300 BiPAP non invasive ventilators மற்றும் 18 லட்சம் KN-95 முகக்கவசங்களை Isha Outreach – Covid Action சார்பில் நட்சத்திரா, தினேஷ் ராஜா ஆகியோர் இன்று என்னிடம் வழங்கினர். நன்றி. pic.twitter.com/aexRzNY90y — Udhay (@Udhaystalin) July 6, 2021

In May this year, Isha had donated 500 oxygen concentrators, PPE kits and KN 95 face masks to the Government of Tamil Nadu.

Isha has been involved in on-ground Corona relief activities since April 2020. Apart from providing immunity boosting drinks to the rural community, Isha has also provided medical gear, snacks and beverages to frontline workers from the health department, the Police and government hospitals in several districts of Tamil Nadu. Isha has offered Simha Kriya and other yogic practices to boost the immune system for millions across the world.

Isha has also offered its 18 electric crematoriums for free cremation services for victims of the pandemic.