Isha Gramotsavam State Level Kabbadi Tournament To Start From Aug 26th Across Tamil Nadu

The Isha Gramotsavam state level Kabbadi tournaments are all set to kick off from August 26 across Tamil Nadu. Isha Gramotsavam is unique in its concept as professional players are not allowed to compete, encouraging rural folks to embrace the joy of involvement and zest of playing sports

Interacting with the media, Swami Nakuja, Field Coordinator of Isha Gramotsavam said, “Isha Outreach is carrying out various social welfare programs for the progress of rural people. As a part of it, it has been conducting a rural sports festival called ‘Isha Gramotsavam’ since 2004. The main aim of the festival is to make sports a part of the daily life of villagers and thereby improve their health and wellbeing.”

“The 15th edition of the festival has been organized on a grand scale in South India this year. Volleyball and throwball tournaments have already started in 6 states, namely Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala and Puducherry” he informed.

This year, Gramotsavam is going to conduct additional state level kabaddi tournaments in Tamil Nadu. The tournament will be held in collaboration with the Tamil Nadu Amateur Kabaddi Association and will begin on August 25. Kabaddi tournaments for Salem district teams are scheduled to be held on August 25 and 26 at Sami Sports Academy in Sangakiri taluk.

The competitions will be held in 3 stages namely district, zone and state. 70 teams in the men’s category and up to 20 teams in the women’s category are expected to participate in each district. Players who perform well in different teams at the district level are selected as a team for the zonal level tournaments. The best performing teams at the regional level will qualify for the finals.

The finals will be held in Coimbatore at Adiyogi on 23rd September in a grand manner. Sadhguru and special guests will felicitate the winning teams with prizes. The men’s team winning the tournament will grab an award of Rs 5 lakh!

Isha Outreach Organisation, which organizes the sports fest, has received recognition as a National Sports Promotion Organization from the Central Department of Sports and Youth Development. Also, the then Honorable President of India honored Isha Outreach with the prestigious award of ‘Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puraskar’ in 2018. Also, it is noteworthy that sports celebrities like Sachin Tendulkar, Mithali Raj, PV Sindhu, Shikhar Dhawan, Virender Sehwag have participated as special guests in the finals of this festival in previous editions.

Teams who want to participate can register at https://isha.co/gramotsavam-tamil by August 24. For more information contact 83000 30999.