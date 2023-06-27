Isha Samskriti Students Win 23 Medals in Kalari Competition

Covai Post Network

Pollachi MP Mr. Shanmukha Sundaram Congratulated the Winners

Isha Samskriti students grabbed a total of 23 medals including 7 gold, 8 silver and 8 bronze medals in the state level Kalari competition held in Tirupur. The Member of Parliament for Pollachi Constituency, Mr. Shanmukha Sundaram congratulated and awarded the students. The competition was held at Tirupur on the 24th June.

Students from various districts including Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Chennai, Kanyakumari, and Tirunelveli turned up to compete in the event. Isha Samskriti students participated in 5 categories namely Meipayattu, Chuvadu, Urumi, High Kick, Sword and Shield. Students Srinivasan, Tamohara, Dhyan, Athira, Isha, Swami Mahanyas, Swami Mithun grabbed the top honors winning gold medals in their respective categories. Winners of state level competitions will now head to participate in national level competitions.

At a time when modern education is geared towards inculcating information, which is always subject to social, economic and technological changes, Isha Samskriti is an education system dedicated to a child’s overall development, enabling them to realize their full potential – physically, mentally and spiritually. Founded by Sadhguru, Isha Samskriti School in Coimbatore, teaches students a unique blend of Yogic practices, Indian classical arts such as Bharatanatyam and Classical Music, and martial arts such as Kalaripayattu. Samskriti – a language unparalleled in its spiritual significance, forms a major part of their learning process. Children begin between the ages of 7 to 8 and receive a life-oriented education until the age of 18.