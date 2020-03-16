  • Download mobile app
16 Mar 2020
Coimbatore

Isha suspends all programs around the world on account of Corona virus

Covai Post Network

March 16, 2020

Coimbatore, Mar 16 : Responding swiftly to the public health advisory issued by the Government of India, Isha Yoga Center announced that programs at all its centers around the world have been suspended until further notice.

This is one of several precautionary measures that the Center, which receives thousands of visitors daily, has taken to ensure that the virus does not enter its premises. All visitors are being medically screened before being allowed to enter the Center. Those living within the Center are being subjected to periodic screening.

Isha Foundation founder Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev announced that all those who travel frequently to deliver Isha programs “have been grounded, including myself.” He has put off his immediate engagements including an upcoming Inner Engineering mega program in Mumbai as well as a visit to South Africa in the first week of April.

In a release, he also announced that residents at the Center will be screened every 3 days. Visitors to Adiyogi, located at the outer periphery of Isha Yoga Center, are also being offered hand sanitizers and are requested to follow the same precautionary measures followed at the Center, the release said.

He urged everyone to remain alert and report anyone with flu-like symptoms to the Center’s clinic. He said that as human beings are the carriers of the virus, it is important that each one of us takes the responsibility to ensure we do not spread it to others. “You must take this commitment: you will ensure that you will not be the carrier to give it to another human being,” he said.

