Isha to hold 3-day free online Yoga sessions in Tamil

Isha announced that it will hold a 3-day free online Yoga session, ‘Uyirnokkam’, in Tamil from 23-25 July. The session will be available in three time slots every day: 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m., 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Anyone over 12 years of age can attend the sessions. Daily practice of this Yoga can strengthen the spine, relieve joint pain, reduce stress and improve physical health.

Those interested in attending this free program can register at isha.co/Uyirnokkam. Those who need help with registration can give a missed call to 7383673836. Registration is open until July 21, 12 noon.

The culmination of the session – Ananda Sangamam with Sadhguru will be held online in Tamil on July 25 at 7 p.m. It is open to all ages.