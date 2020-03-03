Issues in private and state run buses galore, CVC demands action

Covai Post Network

The absence of a route map and tariff chart in private and government buses is putting passengers to a lot of hardship as they are subjected to mindless fleecing.

According to Citizens Voice Club, the private bus operators and almost all government buses fail to display tariff chart, topo sketch( ROUTE MAP) as a result, the conductors charge according to their whim, especially from outstation passengers.

The TNSTC officials seldom conduct checks and turn a blind eye to such fleecing as it brings more revenue to their corporation. the CVC has been representing to the corporation about the excessive collections in the name of LSS, which has been dispensed with at Coimbatore now but deluxe service that has been introduced, is not still permitted under the TN Motor Vehicle Act/ Rules.

Hence such excessive fare should be done after suitably amending the rules through the Transport Commissioner. Until then, ordinary buses should be plied between two special or express buses, to stop fleecing the poor and economically weaker section consumers.

How can state owned corporation collect fares illegally, the CVC has queried.

Moreover, Emergency Exits are not marked in buses and first aid kits are empty, dummy boxes. Space in between seats is not as per specifications, narrow, with not enough leg space thus inconveniencing public.

The footsteps in many town and suburban buses are higher than the permissible limit and the old find it difficult to climb.

Town buses both pvt and govt. do not park within the specified bus bay in places like Railway Station, Town Hall and Gandhipuram.

The Corporation has been assuring A.C. buses in important locations like Rly Station, Gandhipuram, Airport with locations like Pollachi, Mettupalayam, Vellingiri hills etc. This should be introduced without further delay as it would generate more income to the corporation and facilitate the affordable class to travel comfortably and cut down operation of private cars and taxis which is the cause of traffic jams, Secretary of CVC CM Jayaraman said.

Procedures to avail students’ free pass should be simple and user friendly. There have been complaints of students being forced to pay Rs.50 per pass on behalf of Chief Education Officer.

It is important to popularise season tickets’ scheme among regular users as it offers 30 per cent concession besides providing captive business. A notice on this may be pasted in all buses conspicuously to facilitate more users.

Issues of excessive smoke emission by buses and blinding lights have also brought to the notice of the corporation, CM Jayaraman added.