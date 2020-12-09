  • Download mobile app
09 Dec 2020, Edition - 1975, Wednesday
IT raid at the offices of Chettinad Group

Covai Post Network

December 9, 2020

Share

Income Tax sleuths are conducting raids at various premises of the Chettinad Builders of the Chettinad Group for over two hours now. About 15 officials are conducting a search at the office of the Chettinad Builders in the Race Course area here since 8 am.

Employees have been asked to surrender their cell phones while the documents are being verified by the IT officials.

According to reports raids are happening at over 50 of the offices of the Chettinad Group in places like Chennai, Hyderabad and Mumbai from 8 am. Over 200 officials are conducting this search on the suspicion of tax evasion.

It is expected that the officials will share more information later in the day.

The Chettinad Group has its feet in several businesses including construction, cement, power, healthcare, coal and transportation.

