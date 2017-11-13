  • Download mobile app
தமிழில்

Coimbatore

IT search continues in Green Tea Estate

Covai Post Network

November 13, 2017

Image credit : Illustrative Image

The search by Income Tax officials is continuing for the fifth continuous day in the Green Tea Estate near Udhagamandalam.

A team, comprising three members, are reportedly verifying the documents with regard to the Kodanadu Estate and also the 670-acre Green Tea Estate in Curzon, said to be purchased by former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa and her aide V.K. Sasikala, some five years ago.

Jayalalithaa used to stay and look after official duties twice in a year in the Kodanadu bungalow, the documents of which were reportedly in the custody of deposed AIADMK deputy general secretary Dinakaran or some of his relatives, after the death of former Chief Minister.

The team is continuing the verification, after taking a break of two hours from 2 p.m,, police said.

