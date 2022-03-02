It’s A Day To Be Ignited: Sadhguru At Isha Mahashivratri 2022

Covai Post Network















“Welcome to Mahashivratri 2022,” said Sadhguru to a deafening roar from the audience at Adiyogi as Isha began its 12-hour cultural extravaganza. Sadhguru urged the audience, “Today is the day to get ignited.” He said the pandemic had taken a heavy toll on the mankind but it is the nature of human beings to rebound from every adversity. “Almost everybody has lost somebody who’s dear to them. This has been the story of the world but human beings are resilient. Even if you throw them into a pit of fire, they can still crawl out and come out smiling and living strongly,” Sadhguru said. Emphasizing that it was more important to become awakened than just staying awake, Sadhguru stated that most of the problems on the planet today are not due to human evil but due to human ignorance. “Becoming awakened is most important because the world sees much damage, much harm, conflict, environmental and ecological degradations, variety of problems. Most of these problems are not the consequence of human evil; most of them are a consequence of human ignorance. This is why lighting up is most important.”

Earlier, Sadhguru performed the Pancha Bhuta Aradhana or the cleansing of elements at the Dhyanalinga Yogic Temple.

Lok Sabha Speaker Shri. Om Birla was one among several prominent dignitaries participating in the nightlong festivities. A galaxy of artists performed through the night at the festivities which culminated at 6 a.m. on March 2.

About Mahashivaratri

Mahashivaratri is significant because of the immense spiritual benefits it offers due to natural planetary positions. On this night, the northern hemisphere of the planet is positioned such that there is a natural upsurge of energy in the human system, pushing one towards their spiritual peak. It is therefore considered important to stay awake with the spine erect to benefit from this natural upsurge of energy. The forces of the night are agnostic to faith or religion making Mahashivaratri a universally significant night for all human beings, especially those on the spiritual path.