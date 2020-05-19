  • Download mobile app
19 May 2020, Edition - 1771, Tuesday
Jewels, cash looted after tying Lottery Martin’s brother’s family 

Covai Post Network

May 19, 2020

Coimbatore : Burglars looted 30 sovereigns of gold ornaments and Rs.45,000 from a house in Udumandampalayam in the city, after
breaking open it and tying three inmates.

The thieves, said to be five in numbers, entered the compound around 1.30 AM and broke open the front door of the house of Vedamuthu with an iron rod, police said.

The robbers then tied Vedamuthu, his wife and a servant maid with rope and decamped with the booty.

Vedamuthu, who managed to untie himself informed nearby Thudiyalur policde, who arrived at the spot along with fingerprint experts and sniffer dog.

SP Sujit Kumar also visited the spot and ordered an inquiry, as some of robbers were speaking Hindi.

Vedamuthu happens to be the brother of Lottery kingpin Martin. 

