“Jingle of Joy” Mega Sale Mela at Prozone Mall

Coimbatore : Prozone Mall located at Saravanampatti on Coimbatore-Sathy Road in the city is organising “Jingle of Joy” mega sale event in view of Christmas and New Year celebrations from December 16 to January 1,2023.

Speaking about the mega sale event, Babu, General Manager (finance and administration), Bringston Nathan, Head of Marketing, Muzammil, Head of Operations besides Murali -Manager operations, Prozone Mall jointly said, “we have been offering several sale initiatives all the year round for customers. This time, the year end sale with several discounts titled “Joy of Jingle” will be offered till January 1, 2023.

The sale mela is specifically for Christmas and New Year celebrations besides many shows will be conducted to enthuse the customers. On December 21, The Beatles Rock Band event will be held while from December 22 to 25 “Joy of Giving” (Distribution of gifts) will entertain the guests. The final round of Super singer of Radio City will feature on December 23 followed by Christmas carol on December 24. Kids Santa party for children and DJ Vinus Live Bank programme on December 25.

Santa Ride programme on December 25 and 26, the Prozone Mall officials said adding that from December 22 to 25 ‘Cakes and Bakes’ event by reputed companies will be held followed by ‘Mom and Me’, a fashion parade featuring mothers and their children on December 27. The programme also includes ‘Just a Minute’ and on December 31 cine artistes will take part at the ‘Star Nite’ programme on Saturday night.

For every purchase of Rs 2999, bumper prizes will be given and for the highest purchaser will also be entitled to assured gifts while a 50 percent discount will be offered by over 100 brands at the mall.